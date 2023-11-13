FDRD stands with Palestine, Set to hold solidarity march in Blantyre

The Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) will on Wednesday, November 15 hold a solidarity march in support of the people affected by the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

According to a communiqué from FDRD, the march will take place in Blantyre from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to Ginnery Corner Roundabout, and back via Masauko Chipembere Highway.

“FDRD cordially invites you to join us in a Solidarity Walk for Palestine, a collective effort to stand in support of the people affected by the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

“We are all acutely aware of the current situation going on in the Middle East resulting in genocide at a scale never seen before in recent history,” reads a communiqué from FDRD

It further reads: “Together, we can raise awareness and contribute to the global call for peace and justice in Palestine. Please feel free to invite your friends, family, and colleagues to join us in this noble cause. “

International rights organisations have been accusing Israel of war crimes as an overwhelming majority of the 11,100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks are civilians, two-thirds women and children.