Create conducive environment for indigenous players, Mulli tells Africa

Malawi’s business mogul Leston Mulli has asked African governments to create a conducive business atmosphere for indigenous players for social-economic development to continue making meaning strides in the continent.

The millionaire cum entrepreneur Mulli, who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL), made the call at the Inter-African Trade Fair in Egypt.

Mulli said African Governments must ensure that indigenous people are incorporated in various businesses.

“In as much as we talk of Foreign Direct Investment, we can still go no further in developing our economies if our people remain spectators on the sidelines,” said the business magnet Mulli.

He also advocated for the establishment of a mouth of African businesses that will be championing business growth in Africa so too protecting the interests of businesses from political interference from governments.

Mulli, who runs a business empire with investments in tea, transportation, pharmaceutical items as well as farming, was invited to speak at the fair by Afreximbank.

Meanwhile, Afreximbank is set to disburse resources to business in Africa even amount to as much as US$ 2 billion.

The Trade Fair which was hosted by Afreximbank in collaboration with African Union took place in the Arab Republic of Egypt