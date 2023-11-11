CHAKWERA TO BUILD NATIONAL ARTS,CULTURE CENTRE, arts industry is bedrock of unity, economy-Chimwendo Banda

Chimwendo Banda speaking at the event

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says the upcoming National Arts and Cultural Centre that government has earmarked will make culture and arts accessible to a larger section of the society and the vibrant socio- cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world.

Chimwendo was speaking last night when he presided over an Arts in the Park Festival organized by Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) in Lilongwe. He was the guest of honour at the event.

In his remarks the Minister said government of president Dr Lazarus Chakwera underscores the importance of culture, arts and heritage to the economic development of the country hence need to support artists to showcase and market Malawian creative products at international forums.

“We are gathered here tonight to celebrate indigenous knowledge – to identify, promote and preserve the country’s living heritage through arts exhibitions. This is what president Chakwera wants Malawi to be portrayed through our effort to revive and sustain ways of living which in the past were undermined, excluded and actively marginalised.

“Understanding and embracing our indigenous cultural traditions can foster social cohesion, national unity and pride,” said the Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

He added: the theatre will be an inspiration from our resplendent heritage and building an inclusive, strong and self reliant nation based on our cultural diversity.

“I am positive that this upcoming National Arts and Cultural Centre which will house theatre, school for the arts museum will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talents which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally,” said Chimwendo who is also MCP National Youth Director.

Over 30 creative artists attended the show last night.