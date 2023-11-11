Standard Bank’s Trolley Dash hypes Chipiku Plus opening

CE Phillip Madinga congratulates Lupanga joined by Head of Marketing Nyambura Chege (centre)

Lilongwe-based Mike Lupanga emerged the grand winner of the Standard Bank Plc’s Trolley Dash that was activated to propel digital transactions during the grand opening of Chipiku Plus City Centre shop in Lilongwe.

Through its Blue Weekend activations which aim at encouraging the usage of Point of Sale (POS) machines, Standard Bank elevated the promotion to reward customers that use their VISA card on a Standard Bank POS machine when making purchases.

During the Trolley Dash, Lupanga walked away with items worth K2.1 million within 90 seconds after his name was picked in a raffle draw. He became a winner after purchasing items worth K36,000 in the shop and made payment through the Standard Bank POS.

“I am so excited to win in this promotion, this is an early Christmas because the items I have managed to get will serve me for a long time. I have been a Standard Bank customer for a long time, and I love the efficiency of the Bank when delivering banking services,” said Lupanga.

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga who was present during the trolley dash, said the promotion aims to give the Bank’s customers an opportunity to maximize usage of their VISA Debit Cards in various shops including the newly opened Chipiku Plus at City Centre.

“This promotion is a continuation of our effort to deliver convenience, unparalleled security and comfort to our customers and those of other Banks holding VISA Cards. No need to move around with bulk cash as Standard Bank provides the luxury for seamless services in shops,” said Madinga.

Through its VISA cards and POS, Standard Bank is deepening financial inclusion and encouraging digital economy.

“We are promoting financial inclusiveness as all debit card holders are free to swipe on Standard Bank POS, a development which is promoting financial inclusion in the long run,” he said.

The Bank dished out other prizes including shopping vouchers, umbrellas and golf shirts to lucky customers during the activation. The Bank has also planned out other activation throughout the festive season through their Blue Weekends campaign.