NYEKHWEE!: Fuel prices go up in Malawi

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced an increase in fuel prices with immediate effect from today.

Mera’s board Chairperson, Reckford Kampanje made the announcement through a media statement made available to the publication.

According to the statement, Petrol price has gone up to K2 530 per litre from K1 746, representing 44.9 percent increase while diesel is now selling at K2 734 from K1 920 representing 42.4 percent increase.

The board has also adjusted upwards the electricity tariffs from 123.26/kWh to 173.kHw with effect from November 10.

The increase in pump prices comes barely a day after the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RMB) devalued the Malawi Kwacha by 44 percent.