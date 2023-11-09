I have unfinished business at FAM – Nyamilandu

Workaholic incumbent Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has finally come out in the open to declare his candidacy in the much awaited FAM elections slated for December 16 in Mzuzu.

Nyamilandu, a holder of Bachelor of Social Science and Economics from The University of Malawi (UNIMA), made the announcement on Thursday night during a televised address on Mibawa TV.

According to Nyamilandu, he is seeking re-election for the last time to complete his work as President of FAM.

“I would like to state clearly that I am seeking re-election for the last time to complete my work as President of FAM,” said Nyamilandu, who is likely to face Super League of Malawi-SULOM President, Fleetwood Haiya.

Walter is a former Professional Football player who before being elected FAM President in 2004 served as Team Manager (2001-2003) and General Secretary (2003 – 2005) for Be Forward Wanderers, a team he played for between 1991 and 1998

He also played for Sucoma FC. He played for the Malawi Men’s Senior National Team and earned 12 caps. He had a trial at Chelsea FC in 1996.

On September 30, 2018, he was elected into the FIFA Council becoming the first Malawi ever to attain that position.

Until 2020 he was working for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, a company he worked for 21 years.

In his 15-year tenure at the helm of the FA, Nyamilandu has ensured sustained peace and stability of the FA.

Nyamilandu has ensured FAM won back private sector confidence after sponsors ran away due to maladministration and instilled strong values of democracy and accountability in managing the affairs of the FA