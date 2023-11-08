ARAB-AFRICA SUMMIT CANCELLED: Malawi President Chakwera still to attend…

Kunkuyu: Chakwera to attend

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says will still attend the Saudi-Africa Summit this week-end despite the cancellation of the Arab-Africa Summit.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the postponement of the 5th Arab-African Summit due to the current situation in Gaza.

But in an interview with Nation Online Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu said the Saudi-Africa Summit will proceed as planned in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to Kunkuyu, two summits were co-planned, saying the Saudi-Africa summit is going ahead with invited African Heads of State and Government, including President Chakwera.

“This is the one that is critical to the signing of the Makanjira road construction agreement. During the same period, His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is also supposed to attend the Saudi – Africa summit.

“The Makanjira road will be financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, which is a Saudi Arabian government agency that provides development assistance to developing countries by financing social and infrastructure projects and it is not under the Arab-Africa Summit or Arab League.

“Therefore, the President’s travel is hinged on the Saudi-Malawi relationship and cancellation of the Arab-Africa Summit changes nothing as it has no impact on the critical business to be undertaken by the President,” said Kunkuyu as quoted by Nation Online

Chakwera will depart Kamuzu International Airport around 2pm this afternoon for Riyadh before proceeding to Egypt for the Third Intra – African Trade Fair on November 13th.He is expected to return home on Tuesday November 14 2023.