Cool Enterprises Limited Launches ‘Malawi Digital Boost’ Campaign

As one way of easing challenges that Small and Medium-sized Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) face in the digital era to have their businesses known or recognized globally, Cool Enterprises has launched the ‘Malawi Digital Boost’ campaign which will see the SMMEs have their own website developed at a low cost.

The move is in direct support of the Malawi’s vision 2063, which envisions the creation of an inclusively digital society and economy that is robust and sustainable.

During the campaign which will run for 30 days in the month of November, Cool Enterprises Limited will be offering a comprehensive package at an exceptional value of MK250, 000.00 to propel digital engagement for SMMEs and NGOs.

The package also includes; one year of free hosting, free .com, .org domain, ten professional email addresses, a website developed within 10 working days, one year of free website maintenance and complimentary email signature design.

Cool Enterprises Limited Managing Director, Lumuli Mwakasungula said the ‘Malawi Digital Boost’ campaign is there to support the country’s journey towards digital economy.

“This campaign is tailored to empower SMMEs and NGOs with necessary digital tools, thereby directly supporting the strategic pillars of Malawi’s vision 2063.

“The campaign aligns with the national agenda to improve digital infrastructure and proficiency across Malawi.

Cool Enterprises Limited is dedicated to ensuring that all organizations, especially those with integral to Malawi’s advancement, can establish a robust online presence to help foster the nation’s digital inclusivity,” said Mwakasungula.

Cool Enterprises Limited is a visionary tech company, specializing in a spectrum of web services including development, hosting, and maintenance, all designed to meet the demands of the contemporary digital landscape in Malawi.