National Youth Policy set for launch on UN Day

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, October 30: Youth and Sports Minister Uchizi Mkandawire has said his ministry is ready for the launch of the 2023-2028 National Youth Policy tomorrow, October 31, which is a United Nations Day.

Speaking in Lilongwe today during a press briefing, Mkandawire highlighted the importance of the launch, which is focusing much on youth and leadership.

“The policy is involving much the youth because we are looking at youth development. We want to include the youth in different programmes.

“Many youths are lacking participation, especially in the leadership so this policy will change the mindset of the youths for them to take part in different activities which are taking place in the country,” Mkandawire said.

In her remarks, UN Resident Coordinator Rebbeca Addah-Dontoh urged the youth to attend the ceremony to showcase their achievements and activities they are doing in different areas.

“As UN, we know that the government is working tirelessly to support youth development, so this policy will help in achieving Sustainable Development Goals to transform the youth” she said.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to preside over the launch to be held under the theme: Harnessing the youth potential towards the realization of Malawi 2063.

The Ministry of Youth has revised the policy which was launched in 2013.