Malawi to benefit from bilateral ties with South Korea

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, October 30: In its pursuit to achieve Agenda 2063, Malawi is set to benefit from its bilateral relationship with the Republic of South Korea, especially in areas of trade, health, education, science and technology, among others.

Speaking on Monday after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said Malawi is looking forward to benefitting from the ties and realize the Agenda 2063.

“This relationship is a momentous occasion to us because it will help us realize the 2063 agenda, especially looking at areas of agriculture, technology and education. In 1964, Malawi and South Korea were at same level and today South Korea is a developed country and we are still a developing country and so this collaboration will help us to live to be a better Malawi.

“We have a blueprint of the Agenda 2063 and, learning lesson from South Korea government and how they managed to achieve where they are, we will also achieve,” said Tembo.

Tembo said the Prime Minister for South Korea, Han Duck-Soo, announced of his government intention to re-establish a residential mission in Malawi after leaving in 1992, saying this will see a South Korean Ambassador resident in the country instead of operating from South Africa.

She said very soon the officials from South Korea and Malawi will have joint meetings to start working on joint permanent commission before Korea-Africa summit in 2024.

The South Korean Prime Minister commended Malawi for the relationship and pledged increased support to climate change challenges facing the country.