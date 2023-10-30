spot_img
spot_img
14.3 C
New York
Monday, October 30, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Gospel artist Joe Gwaladi granted bail

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate has today on Monday granted bail to prominent gospel artist Joe Gwaladi.

Gwaladi was arrested on Monday last week on allegations that he assaulted and injured his wife, resulting in the amputation of her left toe.

On Friday, Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Leonard Fletcher Mtosa denied Gwaladi bail on grounds that he has been violating his past bail conditions in previous cases.

The suspect Gwaladi, 35, comes from Namuthu Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Kaledzera in Phalombe

Previous article
South Korea Prime Minister jets in Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc