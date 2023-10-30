Gospel artist Joe Gwaladi granted bail

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate has today on Monday granted bail to prominent gospel artist Joe Gwaladi.

Gwaladi was arrested on Monday last week on allegations that he assaulted and injured his wife, resulting in the amputation of her left toe.

On Friday, Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Leonard Fletcher Mtosa denied Gwaladi bail on grounds that he has been violating his past bail conditions in previous cases.

The suspect Gwaladi, 35, comes from Namuthu Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Kaledzera in Phalombe