ROAD TO 2025: Malawians told to rally behind Chakwera, MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has urged Malawians to continue rallying behind President Dr Lazarus Chakwera as he addresses the challenges the country is facing.Mkaka was speaking at Sese Ground in Lilongwe City South West Constituency. He said the President is doing everything possible to turn around the economy of the country.Mkaka said developments taking place in Lilongwe City South West Constituency and the country as a whole signify the political will the country’s leadership has towards people’s welfare.“Dr Chakwera has lined up several development programmes aimed at turning around the country’s economy. Our party will always continue to be united through its four cornerstones.” Mkaka saidMCP’s National Director of Youth who is also Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, assured Malawians that the Chakwera-led administration will continue spreading various development projects across the country.Chimwendo Banda also assured the youth that the government has put in place policies aimed at improving their well-being.In her remarks, Member of Parliament for the area, Nancy Tembo, commended Dr Chakwera for various developmental Projects some of which have already been completed in the area. She hailed the President for making sure that development projects including road infrastructure are spread across the country without looking at regional lines.Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Tsabango hailed the President for initiating various development interventions across the country. He said Lilongwe has completely transformed to a status befitting a Capital City. He emphasized the need for all chiefs to continue working with the government for continued development.The rally was attended by various cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, chiefs and other MCP officials.-MBC ONLINE