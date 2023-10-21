spot_img
spot_img
14.2 C
New York
Saturday, October 21, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chief Malili’s death an “enormous loss” to nation- Minister Chimwendo Banda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Local government, Unity and Culture Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has described the sudden death of Senior Chief Malili as a “great loss” to the nation since he was community builder and symbol of socioeconomic development.

Chimwendo Banda was reacting to the news that Chewa chief has passed away after being involved in car accident at Mitundu.

“My heart goes out to the loyal household, the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, and the entire county at the passing of an outstanding leader and community builder who dedicated his entire life to serve his country in different capacities including development and national building.

“We shall in due course reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development to our nation. At this point in time we embrace the family of Malili in their mourning and pray that the soul of the fallen traditional leader rests in peace,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

According to police report, late chief whose real names are Luciano Chatsenda died after sustaining head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arriving at Mitundu Rural Community Hospital.

Late Malili hails from Village Kawoche in the area of Traditional Authority Malili in Lilongwe district.

Previous article
Joe Gwaladi dead or alive?
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc