Chief Malili’s death an “enormous loss” to nation- Minister Chimwendo Banda

Local government, Unity and Culture Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has described the sudden death of Senior Chief Malili as a “great loss” to the nation since he was community builder and symbol of socioeconomic development.

Chimwendo Banda was reacting to the news that Chewa chief has passed away after being involved in car accident at Mitundu.

“My heart goes out to the loyal household, the President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, and the entire county at the passing of an outstanding leader and community builder who dedicated his entire life to serve his country in different capacities including development and national building.



“We shall in due course reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development to our nation. At this point in time we embrace the family of Malili in their mourning and pray that the soul of the fallen traditional leader rests in peace,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

According to police report, late chief whose real names are Luciano Chatsenda died after sustaining head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arriving at Mitundu Rural Community Hospital.



Late Malili hails from Village Kawoche in the area of Traditional Authority Malili in Lilongwe district.