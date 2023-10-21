Joe Gwaladi dead or alive?

….I’m well and alive, Gwaladi

Rumours have been circulating on various social media platforms such as facebook and WhatsApp claiming the veteran musician Joe Gwaladi has committed suicide.

But a recent viral video clip Gwaladi and his friend in crime Gibo Pearson jointly dismissed the rumours saying he (Gwaladi) is in a very ‘robust health’.

“Munthu wanu mukuti wamwalira yo ndi uyu (Am with him now he is not dead),” said Pearson while pointing Gwaladi

On his part, the award winning local artist Gwaladi said: “Moyo ulipo, si ndinamwalire ine (Ignore the news, I’m well and alive).”

Gwaladi has been playing music using homemade instruments since childhood. His music is characterized by powerful lyrics effortlessly combined with traditional and more modern, urban sounds.

Gwaladi talks about AIDS, poverty and many other social issues affecting Malawians. He is always an unmistakable presence when he is doing his street performances in Blantyre.

The celebrated and multi-talented artist Joe Gwaladi is famous for songs like Ndinafa Bulu, Nkhope Ya Chilembwe, and Zakanika.