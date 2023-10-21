spot_img
spot_img
15.3 C
New York
Saturday, October 21, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Joe Gwaladi dead or alive?

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

….I’m well and alive, Gwaladi

Rumours have been circulating on various social media platforms such as facebook and WhatsApp claiming the veteran musician Joe Gwaladi has committed suicide.

But a recent viral video clip Gwaladi and his friend in crime Gibo Pearson jointly dismissed the rumours saying he (Gwaladi) is in a very ‘robust health’.

“Munthu wanu mukuti wamwalira yo ndi uyu (Am with him now he is not dead),” said Pearson while pointing Gwaladi

On his part, the award winning local artist Gwaladi said: “Moyo ulipo, si ndinamwalire ine (Ignore the news, I’m well and alive).”

Gwaladi has been playing music using homemade instruments since childhood. His music is characterized by powerful lyrics effortlessly combined with traditional and more modern, urban sounds.

Gwaladi talks about AIDS, poverty and many other social issues affecting Malawians. He is always an unmistakable presence when he is doing his street performances in Blantyre.

The celebrated and multi-talented artist Joe Gwaladi is famous for songs like Ndinafa Bulu, Nkhope Ya Chilembwe, and Zakanika.

Previous article
Chakwera hosts judges to dinner
Next article
Chief Malili’s death an “enormous loss” to nation- Minister Chimwendo Banda
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc