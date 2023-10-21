Chakwera hosts judges to dinner

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has commended the role judges play in the administration of justice and upholding of the rights of people according to the constitution.

Dr Chakwera made the remarks when he hosted judges to a presidential dinner at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader also congratulated the judges on the Award of Merit from the African Bar Association.

The President said it is right and proper to celebrate the justices and court administrators from time to time as a reminder of the indispensable role they play in sustaining the peace and prosperity of our nation.

He further said the judges work as guarantors of proper application of the rights and privileges accorded to every citizen by the constitution of this country.-MBC Malawi