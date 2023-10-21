Chakwera mourns Thomas Chibade

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has joined thousands of Malawians in paying tribute to the late music maestro, Thomas Chibade, saying he holds a special place in the hearts of every Malawians for his classic music which are full of advice and stand against disadvantages in the society.

The departed music icon Thomas Chibade passed away two days ago after a long illness.

In his eulogy, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda who represented President Dr. Chakwera at the funeral said late Chibade had special talent full of artistic versatility and humility that will continue to touch generations.

“We have lost a household music maestro whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched many Malawians of different layers for two decades.

“He also hold a special place in the hearts of many Malawians for his outstanding talent and warmth of his gemstone personality, but also his stand against disadvantages mainly the women, captured in his songs and for that, president Chakwera is deeply saddened with his death,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Youth Director for ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chimwendo further said that Chibade held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope and inspiration for the future generation and that the country will remember him as hero and more importantly Malawians must celebrate his legacy with pride.

Chibade, 37, died of malaria. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his album Zatukusira. He later produced one of the best hits Awa ndiwo Mau Anga.

He hailed from Likaluma Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chikowi in Zomba district. He is survived by a wife and five children.

He has been buried at 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe after traditional leaders asked the family to bury him in there since he was regarded as their ‘child’ after staying with them for a long time.

Various artists attended the funeral ceremony which includes Skeffa Chimoto, Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo among others.