spot_img
spot_img
15.5 C
New York
Friday, October 13, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

WALTER DELIVERS: Scorchers scorch Mozambique to reach COSAFA Women’s cup final

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi National Women’s football team, “the Scorchers” has reached the finals of the Hollywoodbet Women Cosafa Cup Championship after beating Mozambique by 2 goals to 1.

The Scorchers came from behind, with Temwa Chawinga Scoring 2 goals which led to the Scorchers’ victory.

Malawi is expecting to face Zambia which proceeded to the final stage after beating Zimbabwe 1-0.

The final will be played on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville from 3 O’clock in the afternoon.

The third place playoff will see Zimbabwe entertain Mozambique at the same stadium at lunchtime.

Previous article
Chief Justice rebuffs Matindi Academy owner Nserebo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc