WALTER DELIVERS: Scorchers scorch Mozambique to reach COSAFA Women’s cup final

The Malawi National Women’s football team, “the Scorchers” has reached the finals of the Hollywoodbet Women Cosafa Cup Championship after beating Mozambique by 2 goals to 1.

The Scorchers came from behind, with Temwa Chawinga Scoring 2 goals which led to the Scorchers’ victory.

Malawi is expecting to face Zambia which proceeded to the final stage after beating Zimbabwe 1-0.

The final will be played on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville from 3 O’clock in the afternoon.

The third place playoff will see Zimbabwe entertain Mozambique at the same stadium at lunchtime.