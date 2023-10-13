Driemo unveiled as Ecobank Malawi brand ambassador

Malawi’s multi-award winning artist Driemo has been unveiled as 2023 brand ambassador for Ecobank Malawi.

Ecobank’s head of brand marketing and corporate communication, Tidzi Chalamba confirmed the appointment on Friday.

According to Chalamba, Driemo’s appointment aligns perfectly with Ecobank Day’s theme of “Transforming Africa through Education: Excel through Digital Skills.”

“Ecobank Day is our flagship and a significant corporate social investment (CSI) initiative for us, as it allows us to highlight our commitment to education and digital skills as catalysts for transforming Malawi and Africa at large,” said Chalamba

On his part the 24-year old star Driemo said: “I am very excited about this partnership with Ecobank, where I will champion a cause that will have a great impact on the youth. Education and digital skills are very important in every career and talent,”

Born Shafie Sharif Phiri, Driemo has since produced a bunch of hit songs which are immovably enjoying the repeat mode in different playlists of the music mongers.

Ecobank Malawi Limited is a limited company incorporated under the Companies Act 1984 and registered in Malawi under the Banking Act, 1989.

The Bank began operations as Ecobank Malawi Limited in April 2008 following acquisition of majority shareholding in Loita Bank Limited by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the ultimate holding company incorporated in Lome, Togo.

The Bank provides universal banking services to consumer, commercial and corporate customers.