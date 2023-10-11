Maranatha Academy Director Ernest Kaonga challenges MUBAS students to be innovative

Final year students at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) have been told to be more innovative after graduation if they are to make positive socioeconomic impact to the society.

Speaking during the MUBAS Finale Dinner in Blantyre, managing director of Maranatha Private Academy Ernest Kaonga, who was one of the guest speakers emphasized the need for the students not to limit themselves.

“Much as each one of you has their field of specialization, be reminded that the skills and knowledge you have acquired are multidimensional and multisectoral.

“In case you will not be absorbed by your field of specialisation, cast your nets wider even if it means crossing the professional boundaries.” he said.

He went on to states that: “I have seen people soaring even much higher in fields they didn’t specialise. When the going gets tough, it is not time to relent but rather think outside the box with innovative mind,”

Kaonga who said his Academy started as a nursery school in Blantyre’s Chimwankhunda area sometime back, said it was pleasing that some of the students on the group are products of his schools under the academy