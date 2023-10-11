Bullets win 2-0 against Civo Sporting Club

Civo and Bullets players tussle during the game -Photo Credit Civo media team

By Lovemore Khomo

In a match that began at a slow pace, spectators witnessed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets carrying the day with a 0-2 win against Civil Sporting Club in Airtel Top 8 match on Wednesday at Civo Stadium

Maxwell Phodo’s 34th minute stunner outside 18 yard-box and Hassan Kajoke’s 72nd earned the people’s team a victory in the first leg of Airtel Top 8 match.

During 15 minutes from the break the Civil played with an aggressive and attacking philosophy as it knocked into Bullets goal more than 5 times including Binwell Katinji’s header that hit a cross bar.

Speaking after the match Civo Sporting Club Coach Wilson Chidati conceded defeat and cited lack of focus by his players despite dominating the ball possession in the first half.

Chidati expressed confidence that they will try to come back into the next and second leg of Airtel Top 8 because everything happens in football.

“It wasn’t a bad match until 34th minute when we conceded a goal. There is no algebra in football let’s talk and wait the next match in Airtel Top 8.” said Chidati.

Meanwhile FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Callisto Pasuwa admitted that they began the match at a slow pace but managed to pick up in good time and that made them to win the match.

Bullets Coach has assured that despite having a number of key players who are on injury the team will continue to perform better with some of its new players.

“We are not afraid to change and giving an opportunity to other players. And they are not afraid too that’s why we came out with positive results.” He said

“Sometimes we play two or three games a week which becomes difficult for a player who normally needs 48 hours to recover the energy. So, it is important to make changes.” elaborated Pasuwa.

Blessing Mpokera of FCB Nyasa Bing Bullets was awarded player-of-match going way with a Trans ID of K50, 000.

The second leg of Airtel Top 8 will be played at the country’s soccer maker Kamuzu Stadium in coming days.