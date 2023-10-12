BIG WINNER: 30-year-old man from Lilongwe wins K242 Million in Premier Bet

A Lilongwe based 30 year old man Edward Chimenya is K242 million rich after winning in Premier Bet’s Aviator game from multiple stakes.

The record winner who runs a Liquor Shop in the Capital City and has a Lodge in Area 23 within the city says he will use the money to boost his businesses.

Chimenya,has however,warned against irresponsible gambling among fellow eligible Malawians.

“I will use these returns to upgrade all my businesses. Put side, I urge people to gamble responsibly within their limits,” says Chimenya who is originally from Chiradzulu.

Chimenya is not just new to the Premier Bet winning face as he won MK 900 thousand in 2017 via sports betting.

On his part, Lilongwe’s Premier Bet area manager Daniel Fatch has also concurred with the biggest winner in advising people not to gamble irresponsibly.

Premier Bet Aviator is a social multiplayer Virtuals game consisting of an increasing curve that can crash anytime.

When the round starts, the plane takes off and the multiplier scale starts growing, then you must cash out before the lucky plane flies away! The longer you wait the more you can win.

Premier Bet is the leader of Sports Betting and Lotto games in Malawi.