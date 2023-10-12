73 year old wins K2 million in Zampira promotion

It’s all smiles Mahape moments have engulfed the family of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club as its 73-year old Mzimba-based supporter, Safton Makamo has emerged the fifth winner of K2 million monthly prize in the ongoing Zampira promotion.

As required, Makamo will take home K1 million and use the other K1 million to purchase football equipment for any local football team a development that has been commended for developing grassroots football.

Reacting to the news of his winning, Makamo said that the prize money will transform his financial as he will invest in business.

“Winning this money sounds like a dream because of the impact it will have on my life and the family. This will transform my economic conditions for the better, thank you TNM for the promotion which is creating possibilities. I will use the money to open groceries shop,” said Makamo.



Safton Makamo who survives on farming became a fifth winner after he correctly predicted a TNM Super League match between Mukuru Wanderers and Karonga United which ended 2-1 in favour of the Nomads.

He said that he will donate the football equipment worth K1 million to Mtelemuka Primary School because it is the school that nurtured him and he once played in the team.

Meanwhile, TNM Plc the sponsor of Malawi’s elite league has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Zampira promotion.

According to Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communication the promotion is accomplishing its intended purposes.

JONAZI: We are happy to see great participation in the promotion

“The aim of the promotion is to engage football fans and immerse themselves into the game of football. We are happy to see great participation in the promotion as entries in all categories for the month reached a record of over 1.7 million,” said Jonazi.

He said that the promotion fulfils the company’s commitment to be an all-inclusive football sponsor.

“Through Zampira promotion we are taking football to great heights and changing lives of soccer fans and their communities. We are happy to take this approach where the 12th player is engaged extensively,” he said.

Jonazi has urged supporters to continue participating in the promotion to increase their chances of winning in various categories.

Commenting on the overall progress of the super league, TNM said that it is delighted with the level competition.

“The battle for glory and survival has reached climax which is making the league to be more exciting. As sponsors, we are happy with the development because supporters are being entertained and football is developed,” added Jonazi.

Apart from having predictions, the promotion also has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions. Four customers each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to predict and access extra features. The SMS cost K50.