Business tycoon Leston Mulli calls on Malawians to celebrate Lhomwe culture

As Mulhako WA Alhomwe cultural festival enters the second day, Business magnet Leston Mulli has called on all Malawians across cultural, ethnic and political divide to celebrate the Lhomwe culture.

Mulli, who is also the former Chairperson of the grouping, was speaking at Mulhako wa Alhomwe headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje this morning.

He said time has come for Malawians and all races cross the universe to appreciate the Lhomwe traditions.

Mulli who is one of the richest people in the country further assured all people that will patronize this year’s festival of total excitement as they taste different kinds of aphrodisiacs among others.

This year’s festival will reach the epitome Tomorrow Sunday, October 8 but today there are traditional dances, beer and herbs just to mention a few.

Lhomwes are celebrating the festival while caring and praying for survivors of cyclone Freddy within the Lhomwe belt.

This year’s festival is being commemorated under the theme; “Our Cultural Heritage, Our Shared Responsibility.”

The grouping was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.