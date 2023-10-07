spot_img
Chakwera off to Mozambique

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has left the country through the Kamuzu International Airport for Mozambique where he is expected to attend launch of the newly rehabilitated Nacala Port.

Speaking on departure, Dr Chakwera said the port is expected to improve transportation of goods and services between Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique.

Apart from President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, is also expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The workaholic Malawi leader Dr. Chakwera is expected to return home today after the ceremony.

Popular Posts

