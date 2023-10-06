NBM gives K10 million to Presidential Charity Golf tourney

Chatsala (left)and Chidya Gondwe

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given K10 million to the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative which aims to raise funds for victims of tropical cyclones and support university students facing financial hardships.

NBM’s Head of Corporate Banking, William Chatsala presented the cheque to the Presidential Golf Initiative officials on Friday where he indicated that the Bank believes in actively contributing to the betterment of society, hence the partnership.

“As a Bank, we believe that the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament embodies a commitment to making a positive change in our community and beyond. It is a testament to the belief that, when individuals and organizations step forward with a shared purpose, they have the power to drive transformational change.”

“By sponsoring this event, we align ourselves with the noble cause of supporting victims of tropical cyclones, helping them rebuild their lives and homes, and promoting resilience in the face of adversity on the one hand. Our sponsorship will contribute directly to empowering aspiring university students by removing financial barriers and enabling them to pursue higher education, The Bank is thus contributing towards the nurturing of leaders of tomorrow,” said Chatsala.

In his remarks, Chairperson of the Golf Tournament Organizing Committee, Gift Chidya Gondwe thanked NBM for the support which is coming after the Bank already contributed K120 million towards Cyclone Freddy victims.

“Their contribution today has gone a long way to support the cause, this tournament is raising about K400 million and this K10 million has added more to reaching our target. This year the funds will be used to assist victims of Cyclone Freddy but also the needy students in six public university colleges. We are really thankful to the National Bank,” said Chidya Gondwe.

The golf tournament which was set for October 7 has been shifted to October 21 due to president Lazarus Chakwera’s official engagement in Mozambique on Saturday.