spot_img
spot_img
24.3 C
New York
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

KIND GESTURE: Malawi Word Bank Staff donates K2.1 million towards Mother’s Fun Run initiative

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Staff members from the World Bank office in Malawi have donated funds amounting to K2.1 million to the Mother’s Fun Run initiative (MFR).

This is an upgrade from last year’s donation of K1.1 million towards the same cause.

MFR is an initiative that was started by the Nation Publications Limited (NPL) 17 years ago, in which a district hospital of choice every year is supported with interventions that would address maternal and neonatal health services delivery.

When officially handing over the donation to MRF, the World Bank country manager in Malawi, Hugh Riddel, commended NPL for what it is doing to alleviate the challenges in maternal and neonatal health service delivery.

Riddel thanked NPL for making a contribution towards something that is not the company’s chore business.

This year’s MFR is targeting Nkhata Bay District Hospital and its satellite health facilities.-NATION ONLINE

Previous article
Wife caught hubby red-handed doing it with his stepdaughter
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc