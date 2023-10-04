KIND GESTURE: Malawi Word Bank Staff donates K2.1 million towards Mother’s Fun Run initiative

Staff members from the World Bank office in Malawi have donated funds amounting to K2.1 million to the Mother’s Fun Run initiative (MFR).

This is an upgrade from last year’s donation of K1.1 million towards the same cause.

MFR is an initiative that was started by the Nation Publications Limited (NPL) 17 years ago, in which a district hospital of choice every year is supported with interventions that would address maternal and neonatal health services delivery.

When officially handing over the donation to MRF, the World Bank country manager in Malawi, Hugh Riddel, commended NPL for what it is doing to alleviate the challenges in maternal and neonatal health service delivery.

Riddel thanked NPL for making a contribution towards something that is not the company’s chore business.

This year’s MFR is targeting Nkhata Bay District Hospital and its satellite health facilities.-NATION ONLINE