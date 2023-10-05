Government should treat fuel issue as a national crisis –HRDC

We, the Human Rights and Democracy Coalition (HRDC), stand before you today with a deep concern for the dire fuel crisis that has gripped our nation.

It is our solemn duty to express our apprehension over the government’s lack of effort and explanation regarding this critical issue, which has now brought our beloved country to a standstill, making the lives of Malawians unbearable.

The current state of affairs is both alarming and unsettling, as the government’s inaction and silence on this matter has left the nation questioning whether there is any executive or political leadership in place to address this pressing concern.

At HRDC, we find ourselves deeply troubled by President Lazarus Chakwera’s conspicuous absence during this crisis. In times like these, our nation seeks a leader who can provide explanations and reassurance that the government is working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

The silence exhibited by the government towards this crisis, along with various other challenges facing our nation, is indeed a cause for concern.

It is disheartening that amidst the long queues for fuel, the President and his Cabinet have chosen to remain silent, causing anxiety among well-meaning Malawians.

As HRDC, we fervently implore President Lazarus Chakwera to recognize the gravity of the fuel problem and treat it as the national crisis. We urge the government to swiftly address the fuel crisis and alleviate the hardships faced by Malawians.

In the hope that the President may not be fully aware of the implications of this crisis, we would like to draw his attention to the fact that fuel is the lifeblood of our nation’s economy.

The repercussions of the fuel crisis are far-reaching and has affected many businesses and Malawians are failing to perform their economic activities. The livelihoods of countless Malawians are hanging in the balance, and the time for decisive action is now.

HRDC therefore, calls upon President Lazarus Chakwera and his government to take immediate and robust measures to resolve the fuel crisis.

HRDC urges Government to communicate transparently with the nation, providing regular updates on their efforts to alleviate this crisis and mitigate its far-reaching consequences.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of our fellow citizens and safeguard the prosperity of our nation.

Let us stand united in these challenging times, and may the resolve of our leaders match the determination of the people they serve. Together, we can overcome this crisis and build a stronger, more resilient Malawi.

Signed

Gift Trapence | National Chairperson

Michael Kaiyatsa – Vice Chairperson | Madalitso Banda – (Regional Chair – Eastern Region) | Masauko Thawe – (Regional Chair – Southern Region) | Moir Walita – (Regional Chair – Northern Region) |Beatrice Mateyo – Member