Wife caught hubby red-handed doing it with his stepdaughter

A 40 year-old James Nhlane has been sentenced to eight years in prison with hard labour for sexually assaulting his 11year old stepdaughter at Mzoma, Mzimba District.

According to MacFarlane Mseteka spokesperson for Jenda police station, the incident occurred during the night of March 12, 2023 when Nhlane entered the room of the child and assaulted her.

Mseteka said the victim’s cry for help alerted her mother who caught Nhlane in the act.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Mseteka said Mhlane pleaded not guilty leading the state to present three witnesses who convincingly proved the case.

Magistrate Loness Gumbo imposed an eight year prison term with hard labour on Nhlane to serve as a deterrent to potential offenders considering the prevalence of such cases in the area.

The convict Nhlane hails from Mzoma village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabulambo, Mzimba District.