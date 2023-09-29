FDH commits K200 million for 30 Cyclone Freddy victims’ houses

Mkulichi (left) hands over the dummy cheque to Moffat

FDH Bank plc has committed to build 30 houses for Cyclone Freddy victims in Phalombe, Chiradzulu and other districts worth K200 million as part of celebrating its 15 years of existence in the country.

The Bank’s Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi disclosed that the two districts will be allocated K70 million each, while the other money will be given to other partners on the same initiative like Habitat for Humanity for the other districts.

“As much as months have passed by and Government and various organizations including the Joyce Banda Foundation have been working tirelessly to restore what was lost; there is still a lot to be done and we should all come together to assist where possible.”

“As FDH Bank Plc, we have decided to offer further support to Cyclone Freddy Victims that is directed towards rehabilitating people who lost houses during the disaster,” said Mkulichi.

He further indicated that through the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) portfolio under the umbrella ‘FDH Cares’ with four pillars; ‘Our Community, Our People, Our Economy and Our Environment’, they ran a 10-week program with staff members called ‘FDH Freddy Friday’ where staff members contributed something towards the victims every time they wore their Flames Replica jerseys on Fridays.

Mkulichi (left) hands over the dummy cheque to Chiradzulu DC Francis Matewere

“This is a huge part of our contribution to the community as we are celebrating 15 Years of Commitment to Growth (Magical 15) as we have remained committed to giving back to the community we operate in over the years.

“I urge all of us to work together to help the people that were worst hit by the disaster and I trust that we will have a progressive working relationship with the District Councils as we execute this project,” he explained.

Phalombe District Commissioner, Douglas Moffat commended FDH Bank for the support.

“We are grateful for the support we were given in March this year when the disaster fell upon us, but we needed to make sure that these people are back on their feet, especially their houses. Therefore, this support by FDH Bank has come at the right time. We just plead with the contractors to expedite the process as we are approaching the rainy season,” he said.

Earlier this year, FDH Bank provided an emergency relief package to Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Mangochi, Nsanje, Zomba and Mwanza adding up to K100 million.