15.9 C
New York
Friday, September 29, 2023
Malawi to hold ‘exorcism’ prayers amid rise in murder cases

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A group of Pastors under the banner Pastors Link-Malawi Blantyre chapter and Concerned Citizens have organized prayers against demonic occurrences in the country.

Evangelist Stevie Chimwaza, who is one of the organisers for the prayers, said the National day of Prayers will be held on Monday, October 2 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

According to Evangelist Chimwaza, among others, they will pray against rise in murder cases, violence and theft.

“God must bring back peace and freedom that we deserve,” said Evangelist Chimwaza in an interview.

The National day of prayers follows a spate of mysterious killings of people, increase in mob justice, high levels of corruption and theft of both public and private properties in the county.

Within a space of five days, the country witnessed cold blood murders of Coca-Cola Beverages Sales Manager Allan Witika, a business lady known as Agnes Katengeza, and another known as Jacob Msokera,

However, Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma said the issues at hand account to public security not national security as claimed by some individuals.

The minister Zikhale Ng’oma further told reporters that police are busy with investigations to ensure perpetrators of murder incidences are brought to book.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

