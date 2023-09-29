Tobacco registration timeline extended to October 31

Chidanti Malunga (2nd L) during media engagement

By Lovemore Khomo

The Tobacco Commission-TC has extended farmers’ licensing period from 30th September to 31st October 2023 due to large numbers of people willing to register and participate in next year’s market.

Chief Executive Officer for TC Joseph Chidanti Malunga was speaking at a press briefing on Friday in Lilongwe to share some of the successes registered during this year’s market season which he described as a “breakthrough that has never happened in many years.”

Malunga disclosed that positive outcomes from the 2023 market season has prompted many farmers to cultivate the Malawi’s gold leaf this farming season.

He said, the extension will help many farmers to register and implies that interested farmers do not need to pay late license fees penalty as by regulations.

Chidanti Malunga expressed optimism that volumes of tobacco may increase within five years. However, he dismissed fears that increasing volumes of Tobacco production could negatively affect prices and shrink competition on buyers.

He also mentioned that TC has flexed muscles by allowing the farmers and traders to sell up to 5000kgs from 3000 kgs limit.

In terms of engaging new buyers, TC CEO disclosed that they have engaged Chinese companies to venture into Malawi’s market to ensure that there is competition.

“We are anticipating Chinese companies to come and invest in the tobacco market in the country. We need to grow.” said Malunga.

He also shared that TC has made some reviews on Tobacco Act, by making some amendments that will carter for important issues including promoting growth of the industry.

On Child trafficking, Malunga mentioned that TC the vice has been reduced tremendously due to more awareness campaigns that took place in the past years.

In his remarks, President for Media Network on Tobacco Alfred Chauwa expressed gratitude over TC’s good gesture on engaging journalists who are at the helm of Tobacco Market reporting.

“We still appeal for regular interface in almost all stages and circle of the industry.” added Chauwa.