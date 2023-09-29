Malawi’s controversial referee Nkhakananga banned for 4-months ‘only’

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has handed out a four-month suspension to referee Godfrey N Nkhakananga over the match related chaos that ensued when Silver Strikers played Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the Airtel Top 8 at Bingu National Stadium.

Nkhakananga is in the shooting line for ‘failing to control the match by allowing play to continue after blowing the whistle’, an event after which Silver had scored the second goal and led to a Wanderers protest before the match was abandoned.

The committee has also meted out a suspension of three months to referee Deus Nyirongo over decision he made during a TNM Super league match between Karonga United and Chitipa United on 22nd April 2023.

For the same encounter, Match Assessor Zuza Nyondo will also take a four month suspension for issuing a ‘poor report’.

In addition, the committee has also suspended referee Dave Chombo over controversy during a league encounter between Silver Strikers and Chitipa United on 1st August 2023.

The statement also states that referee Peter Jossam has been suspended for three months for failing to control the game and apply laws of the game when Silver played Blue Eagle in the main league on 6th August 2023.-MIJ ONLINE