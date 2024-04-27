BCC Paves the Way for a Vibrant, Sustainable Future

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

Senior urban planning specialist John Chome

Blantyre City Council (BCC) recently hosted a groundbreaking two-day stakeholder consultations meeting to shape the city’s landscape by 2039.

The meeting aimed to tackle the city’s pressing challenges, including devastating disasters, complex social and economic issues, caused by unregulated urbanization, environmental degradation, and inadequate infrastructure.

BCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alfred Chanza emphasized that the city has faced numerous catastrophic disasters and challenges due to unregulated urbanization, environmental degradation, and inadequate infrastructure.

“We urgently need a comprehensive and visionary review for the next 15 years to ensure a thriving, sustainable future,” Chanza stressed.

Senior urban planning specialist John Chome from GK Works and Urban Dynamics joint venture stated that the meeting aimed to draft a revolutionary new urban structure plan.

The proposed developments include a range of innovative and transformative initiatives: offering attractive and lucrative incentives and streamlining permit processes for high-rise building developers, investing in cutting-edge and modern water supply and electricity infrastructure, establishing efficient and rapid bus transit systems, constructing state-of-the-art and eco-friendly wastewater treatment and sewage networks, and expanding and rehabilitating roads for improved connectivity and accessibility.

These developments will transform Blantyre City into a vibrant, sustainable, and resilient urban hub, maximizing space, promoting efficient land use, and enhancing public transportation.

The stakeholder consultations mark a significant and historic milestone in creating a forward-thinking and visionary urban development plan for Blantyre City.