Lilongwe chiefs forum donates to people affected by Freddy

By Innocencia Phiri, DoDMA Public Relations’ Intern

Chiefs from Lilongwe have donated assorted items to people affected by Cyclone Freddy as they are still recovering from devastating effects.

Driven by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera ‘s call for assistance through Operation Tigwirane Manja, the group have donated the items to assist people still living in camps.

Speaking on Monday during a handover ceremony held at Capital Hill, Lilongwe, Senior Chief Kalumbu said it is everyone’s responsibility to lend a helping hand to people in need.

“The government alone cannot manage to provide all the necessities to the affected people and we therefore, urge fellow Malawians and all people of goodwill to assist our brothers and sisters with the little they have,” said Kalumbu.

In his remarks, Department of Disaster Management Affairs’ Deputy Director of Resilience Hastings Mwanjoka described the gesture as timely, stressing that people in camps are still in need of assistance.

“We are still supporting [affected] people living in about 20 active camps. They need our support for their survival. The assistance rendered today is of paramount importance,” said Mwanjoka.

The donated items included bags of maize, bottled water, assorted clothes and bales of sugar.