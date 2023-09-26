ROAD TO 2025: DPP aspirant constructs state-of-the-art mortuary in Nkhotakota

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North Constituency Jackie Malemia has constructed a state-of-the-art mortuary worth millions of kwachas in the constituency.

The multi-million kwacha facility, which will be beneficial to people from Dwangwa, Mtupi, Nkhunga, Malia, Kaongozi, Ngala, Kasitu, Dwambazi and other surrounding villages, has been constructed using his personal money.

The developmental conscious and youthful aspirant lawmaker Malemia has since promised to continue developing the area which is still under-developed.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections in September 2025, where Malawians will vote for President, Members of Parliament and ward councillors.