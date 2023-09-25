SDA CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS: Church calls on Malawians to cling to God amidst social ills

BELO: The church believes that if the masses lead a prayerful life, they will have hope to face the challenges they face in life

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has called on the people to be close to Jesus Christ during the trying moments as the church clocks 100 years of existence in Blantyre on September 29, 2023, through Chiwembe Church.

The centenary celebration committee vice chairperson, Mabvuto Wiseman Belo, says the church has organized a centenary celebration slated for October 29, 2023, at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, where there will be special prayers among other activities.

Belo says that in the past 100 years, the church has seen tremendous growth in Blantyre and that there is hope that it will continue to grow and reach every angle of the district while awaiting Jesus Christ’s second coming.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church will in September this year hold a centenary celebration and with that in focus several SDA churches are holding week-long revival meetings in their respective areas.

Belo also urged Malawians to advance the Great Commission of spreading the gospel of Christ to the entire country.

“The church believes that if the masses lead a prayerful life, they will have hope to face the challenges they face in life,”he said.

Bello, said that ahead of the celebrations at Njamba, the Church through its Organizing Committee will run a revival week.