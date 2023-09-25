No national security breakdown- Zikhale Ng’oma

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma says police are busy with investigations to ensure perpetrators of murder incidences recently recorded in Lilongwe where two individuals were murdered and left in their cars are brought to book.

Speaking at a press briefing held today at Ministry of Homeland Security headquarters at Capital Hill Lilongwe, Zikhale Ng’oma said the issues at hand account to public security not national security as claimed by some individuals.

He has since called individuals with information which can help police to arrest the criminals to do so.

The minister said there is now political will to ensure investigations on the murder cases are concluded and not hang to leave Malawians in suspense.

He said the police won’t relent until they get to the bottom of all the criminal activities.

He assured the public that the national security is tight and his ministry and Malawi police will continue to work hard to ensure peace prevails in the country.

The minister has also warned individuals spreading fake news through edited pictures, videos and voice notes on social media with an aim of creating fear among citizens that the long arm of the law will catch them as the act is an offence under new cyber laws.

He said Malawi will soon receive experts from outside the country to help in dealing with cyber crimes.