Government’s commitment to media freedom “rings hollow”

As Malawi observed World Press Freedom Day today, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu asserted that the government is committed to promoting media freedom in the country.

However, his declaration has been met with skepticism by many in the media fraternity.

Speaking after the Freedom March in Mangochi, Kunkuyu emphasized the crucial role the media plays in promoting the rights of citizens, particularly as the nation approaches the 2025 general elections.

He urged the media to prioritize awareness campaigns, ensuring that citizens are informed and empowered to exercise their right to vote.

However, journalists and media advocates remain doubtful about the government’s commitment to media freedom, citing recent incidents of harassment, intimidation, and censorship.

Despite Kunkuyu’s assurances, many believe that the government’s actions speak louder than words.

Today’s Freedom March, which saw journalists and media practitioners gather in Mangochi, served as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by the media in Malawi.

As the country prepares for next year’s elections, the importance of a free and independent press cannot be overstated.

While Kunkuyu’s statement acknowledges the media’s vital role in promoting democracy, many wonder if the government is genuinely committed to safeguarding press freedom.

Only time will tell if the government’s words will translate into tangible actions that support a free and vibrant media.