Chakwera calls on Malawians to expect more from his government

By Bishop Witmos

Mangochi, May 17: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to continue having hope in his government and his leadership, saying he is developing the country to the best level.

Chakwera made the remarks on Friday upon his arrival in Mangochi, where he is expected to grace the enthronement of the Third Bishop for the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire, Right Reverend William Mchombo at St. Peters and Paul Cathedral in the district.

Speaking upon his arrival at Mtakataka Turn off on Friday evening, the President said he was happy to be in the Eastern Region and emphasized that despite external economic and weather challenges locking the country, his government is achieving tremendous developments that he promised Malawians.

‘‘I am happy to be back here, even though for a short time, as I am here to attend the enthronement of Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire.’

‘‘I am urging you to continue supporting my government because what we are doing across the country is just a small portion of what we intend to do,’’ Chakwera said.

Chakwera added that his government has plans to develop the country and people are yet to see more development.

‘‘We have plans, and some of the plans are to initiate developmental projects that you are seeing across, therefore expect more from us.’’ the president added.

Amongst people who received the president included party officials, as well as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in the Eastern Region.

In his remarks, MCP Deputy Secretary General, Gerald Kazembe thanked Chakwera for putting efforts to improve livelihoods of people in the country regardless of region.

“I have lived in Mangochi for about 50 years, but this is the year that I have started drinking piped water because of the Nkhudzi Bay Water Supply Project, which was commissioned by your administration.

“As of now, we have witnessed the construction of Cape Maclear tarmac road. The Mangochi – Makanjira road has also started taking shape, all these project are implemented because of your commitment to development,” said Kazembe.