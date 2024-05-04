DPP’s Dr. George Chaponda Hails Malawi’s Media for Excellence Amidst Challenges

In a statement commemorating World Press Freedom Day, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior member Dr. George Chaponda has applauded Malawi’s media for their exceptional work despite the numerous challenges they face.

Dr. Chaponda, a renowned figure in the country’s political landscape, praised the media for their tireless efforts in bringing truth to the public, saying, “I should applaud Malawi’s media; you are doing an excellent job despite the challenges you experience in carrying out your tasks.”

He acknowledged the difficulties journalists encounter, including limited resources, inadequate internet access, poor working conditions, political interference, and competition from new media outlets.

Despite these obstacles, Dr. Chaponda emphasized the crucial role the media plays in protecting the right to knowledge and holding those in power accountable.

Dr. Chaponda’s statement echoes the sentiments of Benjamin Franklin, who once said, “A free press is not a privilege, but an intrinsic requirement in a great society.”

The media is indeed widely regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, and Dr. Chaponda’s recognition of their importance is a testament to their vital role in Malawi’s democratic landscape.

In his statement, Dr. Chaponda also urged the Media Council of Malawi to remain vigilant and address the issue of “bad apples” within the profession, who masquerade as journalists and spread false information to harm innocent individuals.

As the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day, Dr. Chaponda’s message serves as a timely reminder of the significance of a free and independent press in promoting democracy, accountability, and truth.