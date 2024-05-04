spot_img
Malawi Journalists Defy Tonse Govt Attacks, Celebrate World Press Freedom Day With Resolve

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Despite recent attacks on press freedom by the government, journalists from across the country have gathered in Mangochi to celebrate World Press Freedom Day with unwavering resolve.

The event, themed “Guardians of Democracy: Championing Media Independence for Credible Elections,” kicked off with a Freedom March from PUMA filling station to Fort Johnson Hotel, followed by a debate on media freedom and a Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony later in the evening.

Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu joined the march, a gesture seen as a nod to the importance of press freedom, despite the government’s recent attempts to muzzle the media.

Journalists, however, remain skeptical, citing recent incidents of harassment, intimidation, and censorship.

“We will not be silenced,” declared a senior journalist, who wished to remain anonymous.

He adds, “We will continue to hold those in power accountable, even in the face of adversity.”

The celebration comes at a time when Malawi’s press freedom ranking has plummeted, with reports of government officials and politicians using legal and extralegal means to suppress critical reporting.

Today, journalists have gathered to reaffirm their commitment to upholding press freedom and promoting democratic values.

As the world marks World Press Freedom Day, Malawi’s journalists have sent a clear message: they will continue to play their crucial role in safeguarding democracy and promoting accountability.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

