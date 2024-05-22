spot_img
Standard 8 exams start with tight security

The Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations have commenced today, with 262,216 learners across the country sitting for the exams.

In a bid to prevent cheating and ensure credible examinations, Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has tightened security measures.

According to MANEB Spokesperson Angella Kashitigu, the Board has worked with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) to ensure that all examination centers have heightened security.

This comes after past instances of cheating, which the Board aims to prevent this year.

The exams will run until Friday, with learners hoping to achieve good grades.

Last year, 234,644 learners passed the exams, representing an 87.77% pass rate.

With the tightened security measures in place, MANEB aims to ensure that only deserving learners achieve success in this year’s exams.

