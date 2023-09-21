GOVT SETS ASIDE K5.9 TRILLION FOR MEGA CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Government has set aside about K5.9 trillion for mega construction projects across the country.

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, disclosed this in Kasungu after officially opening Chiwoka Bridge constructed by Shayona Cement Corporation in the area of Senior Chief Wimbe.

“We are on the ground doing designs for roads, bridges and rehabilitating of ports to make sure we have a better Malawi,” said Hara.

On his part, Managing Director for the Shayona Cement Corporation Jitendra Patel, said the company will continue assisting Government in a number of areas including education and health.

According to Patel, from 2022 the company has spent about K450 million for a number of projects such as bridges and a school in the district.