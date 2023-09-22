CSO HITS AT GOSSIP-MONGERS: told journalists, CSOs to stop peddling lies against MCP

A group calling itself independent Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has told some ‘misguided’ journalists and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) stop peddling lies against President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration.

The group comprising of veteran activist Unandi Banda, political analysts Ceaser Kondowe and Caleb Ng’oma made the sentiments in a statement which was read to journalists on Friday in the commercial city of Blantyre.

In the statement, trio noted that some ‘unpatriotic’ CSOs and journalists in the country are abusing the media freedom by among others spreading lies against President Chakwera and his MCP administration.

For example, according to the independent CSO, the media has deliberately painted a picture as if MCP carried all business with British businessman Zunneth Sattar- who is being accused of bribing Malawi government officials-to influence award of multi-billion kwacha public contracts to his firms.

“It is sad that some journalists are abusing such powers while others are using media powers professionally. If such powers are being abused it becomes a catastrophic.

“That is why we have gathered here so that we give our position on wrong narrative which other Members of Civil societies are peddling through the same media.

These organizations have painted a picture as if MCP Government carried out all businesses with a British based business man Zunneth Sattar,” said the trio in a statement

It further reads: “For those in the dark Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government (Tonse Alliance? has only done one business with Sattar Company at Malawi Police Service and this business is the one which landed former Inspector General in trouble and is currently being prosecuted.

“Besides this business, there isn’t any business this administration has done with Mr Zuneth Sattar or indeed any entity connected to him. If anything all Mr Sattar was doing was pursuing payments for businesses he had done with the DPP administration.”

According to the group, the lies have the potential of not only destroying the image of MCP but also the country.

“If we continue peddling lies against Government we are not tarnishing image of Government or MCP only, we are destroying the future of the country.

“Let’s avoid attacking Government for personal gains. We are aware some people are receiving money for their personal gains at the expense of Malawians.”

The group has since made an emotional appeal to all Malawians and other CSOs to be patriotic by focusing on team building and supporting policies which will help Malawi achieve Agenda 2063.