ACB told to probe DPP

A group under the banner Independent Civil Society Organisation wants the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe alleged acts of corruption committed during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) era.

The group led by veteran activist Unandi Banda, political analysts Ceaser Kondowe and Caleb Ng’oma made the call on Friday in the commercial city of Blantyre during a media briefing.

“We appeal to the office of the ACB to investigate corruption which took place during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) era. We heard issues of supplying Samusa at K45, 000 and many more issues. How far are these issues?” said the group in a statement.

In an interview Kondowe said that the fight against corruption should be treated with all the seriousness it deserves adding that time has come for the ACB to fight corruption head-on.

In a statement issued early this year the former governing DPP through its spokesperson Shadric Namalomba accused the ACB of ‘selective justice’ and ‘political-witch hunt’.

“We know that ACB has evidence of corrupt officials and politicians in the Tonse Government, but they are being dictated by politicians.

“Therefore, we urge Tonse Government to stop this selective justice, treat everyone equal before the law and, therefore, stop persecuting people assumed to be sympathetic of DPP on trumped up charges.”

A recent survey carried out by Afrobarometer found that two-thirds of Malawians believe corruption is getting worse under the President Dr. Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration.