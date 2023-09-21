World Vision launches campaign to end hunger, malnutrition

By Sarah Munthali

Lilongwe, September 21: World Vision International on Wednesday launched the “ENOUGH” campaign aimed at ending child hunger and malnutrition at a ceremony which took place in New York, United States of America.

In a statement, World Vision International President, Andrew Morley announced an investment of $3.4 billion over three years into work that will reduce hunger and improve the nutritional status of 125 million children in 67 countries, where they are suffering most, including Malawi.

“World Vision’s financial commitment comprises $1.2 billion in donations from private sources and in micro-finance loans given out by Vision Fund to hungry families plus $2.2 billion from institutional donors like governments and United Nations (UN) agencies who are investing in the organisation’s work,” said Morley.

In an interview, Advocacy and Communications Director for World Vision Malawi Charles Gwengwe said the ENOUGH campaign will target two million children and youths in Malawi.

In his address during the ENOUGH campaign, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera who was a keynote and guest speaker at the launch on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said the campaign is timely because it augurs with his administration’s prioritisation of nutrition as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

President Chakwera said the launch of a new global campaign to tackle child hunger and malnutrition is, therefore, timely as countries are facing various challenges in the provision of nutritious food to the child population.

He, therefore, called upon development partners to support countries that are food insecure with food and non-food items that will enable them recover and produce more for its people.