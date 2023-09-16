FCB Nyasa Big Bullets set for TP Mazembe show down

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe September 16: Head Coach for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Kalisto Pasuwa has said his team is hoping for the best when they play against five time CAF Champions, TP Mazembe from Democratic Republic of Congo in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday.

Bullets proceeded to play Mazembe after eliminating Dragon FC from Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on aggregate, a fit last achieved by the team in 2015.

Pasuwa hinted that going past the first round is a motivating factor in itself and has urged the team to continue fighting.

The Bullets Gaffer, explained the complexity of excelling in the CAF champions league, making mention of the financial aspect required, the quality of players be it from Africa and Europe as well as the tactical mentality a thing which most local clubs and teams in Africa luck.

He highlighted that the squad is in high spirits and insisted that such games have a mental dynamic attached which makes them less obvious with teams needing to give 100 per cent in order to excel.

“We have been talking to our boys that they can make history since they are a quality side we are working with,” he said.

Pasuwa admitted that he is aware of their opponent’s experience and has remained optimistic in giving their Malawians supporters a positive result.

Making a return from injury Bullets Captain Precious Sambani said the morale in the dressing room is high and has urged supporters to believe in them.

Meanwhile Coach for TP Mazembe, Lamine Ndiaye reiterated that there are no small teams in the Champions league and expects a tough match from Bullets.