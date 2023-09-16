FDH Bank celebrates 15-year growth

Majestic parade

Malawi Stock Exchange listed FDH Bank on Friday celebrated its 15-year growth through a parade in Blantyre City.

The Bank opened its doors in 2018 by business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira.

Addressing the staff, customers and other people who joined the parade, FDH Bank’s Head of Human Resources, Chrispin Chikwama touted the 15-year journey saying it has enabled the clients to grow their businesses, employees to pursue and achieve their dreams, and growing the community in which they operate.

“Fifteen years ago, when we opened our first branch, we never imagined we could have the biggest branch network in Malawi, nor list on the Malawi Stock Exchange, and so many other things we have achieved over the years, but here we are now. We have grown from a single branch to 52 branches, from one ATM to 91 ATMs, and from zero to over 6,000 Banki Pakhomo agents.

“In June 2023, we released our half year financial statement with a Profit after Tax of K15 billion from a loss-making position in our first few years; all this could not have happened without the continued support of different stakeholders,” said Chikwama.

He further indicated that the Bank aspires to continue the growth path and stay committed to growing the economy by supporting the corporate clients, SMEs, and retail customers as they pursue their own growth.

“Most importantly, we stay committed to supporting our community through the different sectors of Education, Health, Sports, Environment, and other areas. In this ever-changing environment, we have remained committed to our core values while providing the best financial solutions and services to our clients. We have been committed to growth, we are growing and we will remain committed to growth,” concluded Chikwama.

Early this year, the Bank announced a 97-percent increase in its profit-after-tax for the year ending December 31, 2022 to K22.9 billion.