Chimwendo presides over 59th Indian Technical Cooperation (ITEC)day, lauds India govt for digital tech innovation

Chimwendo speaking at the function

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture says knowledge and technology can be the driving force of Malawi’s economic growth by investing in innovation and skills enhancement programs.

Chimwendo was speaking today in Lilongwe during the 59th Indian Technical Cooperation (ITEC) day.

In his remarks, Chimwendo who is also leader of government business in Parliament said technology and information knowledge may aid the Malawi’s quest to become the hub of scientific innovation, research and development especially in areas of decentralization, health, mining, energy, banking, agriculture among others which are critical in socioeconomic transformation.

“These types of the projects will help the country on how science and technology can be a key towards our economic recovery, in attracting greater levels of investment, and in contributing to skills, knowledge and technology transfer to capacitate our workforce.

“We are therefore prioritising investment in science, technology and innovation to revitalise and modernise existing industries, as well as to create new sources of growth and stimulate industrialisation. There is huge potential in agriculture, mining, energy and manufacturing among others,”said Chimwendo Banda who hailed the government of India for the program.

Speaking during the celebrations, Indian High Commissioner to Malawi Shri Subbiah GopalaKhrishnan said Malawi is one of the partners of India under the ITEC cooperation and the ITEC scholarship program has helped to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Every year, the government of India offers 150 training slots to Malawi and since 2012, close to 1000 Malawian Nationals have undergone different courses in different universities in India.

Meanwhile, 40 students have graduated in different disciplines under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program.