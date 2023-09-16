Chilima fundraises for MUST needy students

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima says helping needy students remain in school is a greater calling and an investment in human capital development crucial for the attainment of the #Malawi2063 long-term development plan.

Chilima spoke this afternoon at a Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) “Come Back to School and Stay Golf Tournament” prize presentation at Blantyre Sports Club.

MUST vice chancellor Professor Adress Malata lauded partners who have contributed resources towards the tournament aimed at raising K250 million kwacha to enroll and keep in school needy students.